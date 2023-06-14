I’m on an initial work-free summer vacation break at the moment, hence my limited activity on social media, and the lack of a This Week in Sound email newsletter issue yesterday and this evening. I’ll be back at it by next week, and I may have a newsletter issue out on Friday. Tomorrow will mark the 598th consecutive weekly Disquiet Junto project. I have a new record review due out shortly at Pitchfork, and there’s a new book review I’m working on for The Wire, and some essays in progress for some other places — plus longer form writing I’m blocking out time for this summer. (I should probably mention here: If you’re reading this and you edit a publication that might be interested in me writing for it, lemme know.)

In the meanwhile, if you’re on Instagram, I’ve begun a series of 30-second audio-video field recordings. They’re “stories” (not “reels” — a distinction that still somewhat eludes me), and they’re grouped as a “highlight” section that I’ve titled “30s” — and if that’s not enough information, welcome to the modern internet. This is all at instagram.com/dsqt. I’m trying to sort out if there are other/better ways to post such short vertical videos (maybe YouTube, maybe Vimeo?). They’re inspired by the great ongoing occasional slice-of-life recordings that Jorge Colombo, an old friend of mine, has been posting on his account. Jorge is a far better photographer, visual thinker, and observer than I am. His work is quite incredible.

I’m really interested in the combination of audio and visual elements in field recordings, and how mundane moments can, when framed carefully, have a heightened quality. And I’m even more interested in how during the 30 seconds I am recording, I pay incredibly close attention to what I’m hearing (and to a degree what I’m seeing). It’s as if hitting record doesn’t just trigger my phone’s camera; it also engages my attention.