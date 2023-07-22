Scratch Pad: Paper, Deadloch, YubiKey

I do this manually each Saturday, usually in the morning over coffee: collating most of the little comments I’ve made on social media, which I think of as my public scratch pad, during the preceding week. These days that mostly means Mastodon (at post.lurk.org/@disquiet), and I’m also trying out a few others, including Bluesky (disquiet.bsky.social), which remains behind a beta firewall at the moment, and Threads (threads.net/@dsqt).

▰ I looked at my little paper notebook and caught myself briefly thinking, “I should take a look at it. Maybe there are new notes in there.”

▰ Just when I was thinking that the role of sound is kinda ordinary (if fun!) in the video game Moving Out, I had the unique (virtual) pleasure of noisily pulling a piano across a suburban lawn.

▰ I was watching Deadloch, a fun Australian TV series, and at some point in the third episode the camera moves to a previously unseen indoor art installation. I said out loud, jokingly, “Now that’s my scene.” And a second later the screen caption read, “[ambient whale song plays].”

▰ Ooh, the YubiKey made a fantastic noise when I pulled it from my laptop’s USB-C port — a kind of frigid gasp. I’ve had the device for a year. I’m used to the glitchspeak string of random letters that sometimes happens when you brush it, but this phenomenon was totally new to me.

▰ Few things say “I actually give a crap” when it comes to music technology (hardware and soft) than a proper and regularly updated manual

▰ The post for the latest Disquiet Junto music community composition prompt goes out, I get some work done, I have a dim sum for lunch with a friend, I come back to my desk, and there are already four tracks — two each from Germany and Italy. Can’t wait to hear what’s next.