On Repeat: Ambient, Aphex, Chaos

I try to at least quickly note some of my favorite listening from the week prior — things I’ll later regret having not written about in more depth, so better to share here briefly than not at all.

▰ Another great performance by Andrew Tasselmyer, using an iPad. I picked up the app he employs here to glitchy effect (one with the great name LO-FI-AF). I love how the beat emerges from the opening ambient drone.

▰ Another solid Aphex Twin transcription from Simon Farintosh. This one is “Raglan Holon” off Drukqs, reworked for solo eight-string classical guitar.

▰ Lorenz Weber has a new album, Zeiten, due out in mid-August. Half of it is online for preview currently. It’s elegant, quiet music — one track, “return,” a held tone like an angelic chorus heard through a dense fog; another, “spring,” like an ever so slowly played piano while open windows let in birdsong.

https://lorenzweber.bandcamp.com/album/zeiten

▰ There’s utter chaos, and then there’s chaos that keeps stumbling but never quite collapses. C. Reider (aka Vuzhmusic) commits the latter expertly with “071923.”