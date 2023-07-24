I love how the two dozen anonymous buttons are both suspended in midair and bonded to metal — afloat amid the simulation of airy space rendered by glass, and yet screwed tight into the metal casing. Evening light facilitates the manner by which the inside stairwell and balconies merge with the reflection of the park across the car-lined street. The vertical buttons suggest a towering structure, but there are just a few floors, each lined with residences. Like the reflection, the doorbells offer up an illusion.