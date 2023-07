This went out on Wednesday as a weekly bonus — a thank-you to people who financially support This Week in Sound. It’s a supplement to the free Tuesday and Friday issues: an annotated playlist of recommended music. I wrote about (1) an excursion by Christina Giannone, (2) an emergence in the music of Jeannine Schulz, and (3) a pivot by Jim Wallis, working with pedal steel player Henry Senior and trumpeter Will Dollard.