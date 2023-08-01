On the Line: Transcription, Clocks, Birding

“When the recording diverges from score, I follow the recording.”

That is Brooklyn, New York–based Ethan Hein on the process of transcribing some classic jazz.

. . .

“I’m still a slave to the clock despite all my attempts to break free from it.”

That is a Melbourne, Australia–based musician, who goes by the name branch, on the topic of the absence of clock syncing in a piece of music-making software.

. . .

“Then, like scanning through the quiet static of a radio band, I began to notice the birdsong.”

That is Tristan Louth-Robins recounting a field recording visit to Australia’s Kangaroo Island.