Scratch Pad: Menu, Reznor, Lula

I do this manually at the end of each week: collating most of the recent little comments I’ve made on social media, which I think of as my public scratch pad. I used to do this on Saturday mornings over coffee, but it recently became clear to me that that timing is counterproductive, since I aim to take weekends off social media — thus, doing this chore on Saturday morning meant pulling up social media on Saturday morning, which is not what I want to be doing. So, now I’m collating late Friday afternoon, and then posting on Saturday morning. As for social media, these days I mostly hang out on Mastodon (at post.lurk.org/@disquiet), and I’m also trying out a few others.

▰ I like how the phone voice menu estimates the wait. There’s a brief pause after the number as the system constructs a sentence. It says “7 …” and the ellipsis provides you with more than enough time to wonder: “hours? days?” Eventually it clarifies “… minutes.”

▰ I know, I know, see Oppenheimer in a theater on a big screen. But also: do the same for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. It’s far richer graphically than I had imagined it might be, up there with Spider-Verse. I mostly went to hear the Reznor-Ross score on a big system, and I was astounded visually.

▰ You could do worse than blasting Chloe Lula’s tracks on her recent split EP, Synergy, while crossing a bridge as midnight approaches

▰ It’s Wednesday just before noon as I type this and every hour or so all I can think is, “There’s a new Autechre album due out tomorrow.”

▰ New release from Autechre — seven live 2022 sets — on its way

▰ I don’t attend the annual Outside Lands fest because, clearly, I mostly listen to fridges hum, gears break, and birds sing; much music with a proper chorus and verse makes me break out in hives. But the day before is full of distant brief muffled mic checks and it’s pretty grand.