On Repeat: Ambient, Organ, Techno

I try to at least quickly note some of my favorite listening from the week prior — things I’ll later regret having not written about in more depth, so better to share here briefly than not at all.

▰ Gorgeous mix of microlooped and warped guitar figures from T1D3S, aka Samuel Death.

▰ “This album focusses on the quirks of the old organ,” writes Élan Vital of his forthcoming release, “its mechanical noises, the breathing of the pump and the sighing of the pipes rather than on actual tonal playing.” There’s one track from Travelling Waves II online so far, dense chords that give way over a long time with occasional sudden shifts in register and tonality.

https://elanvital.bandcamp.com/album/travelling-waves-ii

▰ It feels beneficial to note when I post something here that is the opposite of music that could double as a sedative. I’ve been really digging Synergy, a split EP between Chloe Lula and Ireen Amnes: vital techno that feels sparse and monochromatic while also commanding and filled with rich sound design.

https://tresorberlin.bandcamp.com/album/synergy