Artfully reduce an album to something less than itself.

Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group, a new compositional challenge is set before the group's members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment.

This project’s deadline is 11:59pm (that is, just before midnight) wherever you are on Monday, October 9, 2017. This project was posted in the early afternoon, Manhattan time, on Thursday, October 5, 2017.

These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):

Disquiet Junto Project 0301: Parts > Sum Artfully reduce an album to something less than itself.

Step 1: Download the album 5 Minute Meditations by Lee Rosevere. It’s available here from the record label Happy Puppy Records:

https://goo.gl/Wn5t1r

Step 2: The album has 11 tracks. You’ll be focused solely on tracks 1 through 10. Review the material to get a sense of the music.

Step 3: Create a five-minute track of your own using audio extracted from each of the first 10 tracks on the album 5 Minute Meditations. Important: The goal for your track is that while it will contain material from all of those 10 tracks, the end result (the sum) will be less than total of the constituent parts. In other words, your own 5 Minute Meditation will take Rosevere’s source ambient recordings and produce from them something even more ethereal, more ambient, more artfully threadbare.

When Your Track Is Done:

Step 1: Include the project tag "disquiet0301" (no spaces) in the name of your track.

Step 2: Upload your track. It is helpful but not essential that you use SoundCloud to host your track.

Step 3: In the following discussion thread at llllllll.co please consider posting your track:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0301-parts-sum/

Step 4: Annotate your track with a brief explanation of your approach and process.

Step 5: Then listen to and comment on tracks uploaded by your fellow Disquiet Junto participants.

Length: The finished track should be roughly five minutes long.

Title/Tag: When posting your track, please include "disquiet0301" in the title of the track, and where applicable (on SoundCloud, for example) as a tag.

Upload: When participating in this project, post one finished track with the project tag, and be sure to include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it.

Download: It is required, per the source audio's Creative Commons license, that your track is set as downloadable, and that it allows for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution).

By Marc Weidenbaum