Kat Estacio’s Ambient Ceremony

A live recording from Toronto

October 11, 2017

Kat Estacio is a member of Pantayo, an all-women Filipino ensemble that explores kulintang. Kulintang is a Southeast Asian musical form involving numerous gongs, and it has a cultural presence in the Philippines. Estacio, who is based in Toronto, also performs her own music solo, some of which can be heard in a live performance from this time last year titled I Made a Mess. It’s comprised of three live recordings from the Toronto venue the Music Gallery, which I only had a chance to visit once, well over a decade ago, but I’ve kept track of ever since. The first piece, “Debris Kiss (Movement 1 & 2),” is a splendid thing, insinuating light percussion intonations amid a tonal field of high-pitched drones. The result is ceremonial and contemplative.

Track originally posted at soundcloud.com/kat-estacio. More from Estacio at katslexic.tumblr.com. More from Pantayo, Estacio’s kulintang collective, at pantayo.bandcamp.com.

By Marc Weidenbaum

