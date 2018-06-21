In collaboration with Naviar Haiku, make a four-person band from the provided four live solo recordings.

Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group, a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate. (A SoundCloud account is helpful but not required.) There’s no pressure to do every project. It’s weekly so that you know it’s there, every Thursday through Monday, when you have the time.

Deadline: This project’s deadline is 11:59pm (that is, just before midnight) wherever you are on Monday, June 25, 2018. This project was posted around noon, California time, on Thursday, June 21, 2018.

These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):

Step 1: First, major thanks to Neil Stringfellow (aka Audio Obscura) for proposing this collaboration between the Disquiet Junto and the Naviar Haiku series, and for the support of Naviar’s Marco Sebastiano Alessi. We’ll be making music based on segments of recordings by four musicians from the May 25, 2018, Naviar Haiku Fest. Get the four recordings here from the Zip file:

http://bit.ly/juntonaviar

Step 2: Having downloaded the four tracks (by Ikjoyce, Audio Obscura, Subsepai, and sevenism), listen to them. Each is a single minute from longer solo performances. Imagine how they might work together.

Step 3: Create a new track employing material from all four (and no other external sound sources, though processing is OK) that suggests the existence of a quartet performing live.

Six More Important Steps When Your Track Is Done:

Step 1: Include “disquiet0338” (no spaces or quotation marks) in the name of your track.

Step 2: If your audio-hosting platform allows for tags, be sure to also include the project tag “disquiet0338” (no spaces or quotation marks). If you’re posting on SoundCloud in particular, this is essential to subsequent location of tracks for the creation a project playlist.

Step 3: Upload your track. It is helpful but not essential that you use SoundCloud to host your track.

Step 4: Post your track in the following discussion thread at llllllll.co:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0338-imaginary-quartet/

Step 5: Annotate your track with a brief explanation of your approach and process.

Step 6: Then listen to and comment on tracks uploaded by your fellow Disquiet Junto participants.

Other Details:

Length: The length of your track is up to you.

Upload: When participating in this project, post one finished track with the project tag, and be sure to include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto. Photos, video, and lists of equipment are always appreciated.

Download: It is preferable that your track is set as downloadable, and that it allows for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution).

Linking: When posting the track online, please be sure to include this information:

https://disquiet.com/0338/

Major thanks to Neil Stringfellow (aka Audio Obscura) for proposing this collaboration between the Disquiet Junto and the Naviar Haiku series, and for the support of Naviar’s Marco Sebastiano Alessi. The audio employed as raw material in this project is from live recordings by Ikjoyce, Audio Obscura, Subsepai, and sevenism. More on the Naviar Haiku at:

http://www.naviarrecords.com/about/naviar-haiku/

More on the Disquiet Junto at:

https://disquiet.com/junto/

By Marc Weidenbaum