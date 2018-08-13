The Disquiet Junto is an ongoing weekly collaborative music-making space in which restraints are used as a springboard for creativity. Subscribe to the announcement list at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto. There is an FAQ. ... These are the 5 most recent weekly projects:

• 0345 / Sample Time / Make your own drum machine sounds, do something with them, and share them.

• 0344 / Careful Symmetries / The Assignment: Explore palindromes in musical form.

• 0343 / Big Pun / The Assignment: What does a musical pun sound like?

• 0342 / In Sea / The Assignment: Record a piece of music in tribute to Terry Riley's In C using only samples of water sounds.

• 0341 / Sample Forensics / The Assignment: Place a fragmentary sample into a natural-seeming setting.

