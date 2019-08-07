The whine of my hard drives

SoundCloud: Why isn’t there an [account]/stream page that can ignore all the reposts? Reposts are great, but some people repost so much it buries everyone’s original posts, including their own.

Also SoundCloud: The maximum number of accounts one can follow has been stuck at 2,000 for years. The number of SoundCloud accounts has gone up. The follow limit should follow suit.

Windows: My laptop often disconnects from my USB audio interface when it comes back from sleep. What’s up with that?

Android: These phones are powerful. I should be able to play music and listen to an audiobook at the same time. My phone can play an audiobook while I receive audio directions from a map app, so clearly simultaneous audio sources does work.

This is lightly adapted from an edition first published in the August 4, 2019, issue of the free Disquiet.com weekly email newsletter This Week in Sound.

By Marc Weidenbaum