This is my second weeklybeats.com/disquiet track of the year. There’s noise in this recording that wasn’t intended, but such is the learning process, especially when you leave the recording to the last minute. Building on last week’s track, I made separate recordings of each of the three notes of two simple chords that shared one note between them. I wanted to have the effect of the piece slowly moving from the first chord to the second and back to the first, where the chords are as much their separate constituent parts as they are functioning chords. The chords are F/D/A and G/D/A#, the D slightly different between the two (I changed with pickup I used). The notes go from my electric guitar into my synth, which captures a grain in the Clouds module (actually the Antumbra Smog), let run for about 20 seconds each. I triggered the granular freeze in Clouds with a foot pedal via my Monome Walk module, which is handy, so to speak, when both hands are on your guitar. Each note is being muffled a bit after it comes out of Clouds. I put it through the Make Noise FXDf (fixed filter) and sent the lowest four bands of the spectrum into my mixer, and one of those is made slightly warbly courtesy of a sine wave from my Xaoc Batumi module that is being squished by my WMD S.P.O. module. I recorded and assembled this in Audacity on my laptop, using noise reduction and volume adjustment as part of the process. Oh, and the guitar goes through a reverb pedal, the Hardwire RV-7, before going into the synth.
Here’s a photo of the patch:
Track originally posted at weeklybeats.com/disquiet and soundcloud.com/disquiet.
One Comment
