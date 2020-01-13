Edging between background ambience and melodic progression, this short, live performance by Alex Roldan is exactly the sort of video that led me to start my ongoing YouTube playlist of live performances of ambient music. In it, in full view, we watch as Roldan plays a collection of instruments: a controller in the form of that grid, and a trio of sound sources and manipulators. The correlations between audio and physical actions are self-evident, taking a bit of the mystery out of the music, and the processes and tools that enabled its real-time production.
Video originally posted at Roldan’s YouTube channel. More from Roldan, who is based in Washington, D.C., at alexroldan.bandcamp.com and instagram.com/alexroldan.