Located in the perfect slot between listening and not listening, this earthy drone by the musician who goes by Shipwreck Detective dates from over a year ago. The Shipwreck Detective account on YouTube has been a frequent source of comfort during the current spell of cooped-up-edness. This track’s brief description calls it “the ocean heard in a conch.” The ocean is barely a mile from where I live, and this track brings it close, indeed. When the track was first posted, I imagine the sounds summoned up a vast expanse, whereas now it feels cloistered, personal, homey.
Video originally posted at YouTube. More from Shipwreck Detective, who is based in San Francisco, at instagram.com/shipwreckdetective and shipwreckdetective.bandcamp.com.