Heavy rotation, lightly annotated

This is my answer to the question “What have you been listening to lately?” It’s lightly annotated because I don’t like re-posting material without providing some context. In the interest of conversation, let me know what you’re listening to in the comments below. Just please don’t promote your own work (or that of your label/client). This isn’t the right venue. (Just use email.)

▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ NEW: Recent(ish) arrivals and pre-releases

▰ Listen as the rapid arpeggios are contrasted with a flowing, emotional through line. The upcoming Hélène Vogelsinger album, Contemplation, doesn’t come out until June 12, on the Modularfield record label, but the lead track, “Astral Projection,” has been up for awhile now.

<a href="http://helenevogelsinger.bandcamp.com/album/contemplation">Contemplation by Hélène Vogelsinger</a>

▰ This field recording is something I’ve played on repeat for hours at a time. Listen as the echo of test sirens in Boulder, Colorado, “seem to play sustained chords for a few minutes,” as Alan Bland, who made the recording, describes it.





▰ The three tracks on Ghost Signs’ The Holy Ghost and Other Lost Souls explore dense drones, at once heavenly and simmering. Highly recommended if that description appeals to you. It came out a month ago today, and has been a frequent listen.

<a href="http://ghostsigns.bandcamp.com/album/the-holy-ghost-and-other-lost-souls">The Holy Ghost and Other Lost Souls by Ghost Signs</a>



▰ Music for Airports in Dub goes back to the start of 2020. Thomas Park took stems from the classic Brian Eno album Music for Airports and, using his own generative software, written in the language Python, created dub from them.

▰ The second of what promise to be 50 free streaming “ambient instrumental soundscape” tracks from Robert Fripp went live on May 8. It dates from 2009.





▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ARCHIVAL: Old(er(ish)) records top mind

▰ The shifting wave forms of Éliange Radigue’s Trilogie de la Mort, released in 1998, were my frequent companion on public transportation. Now that, like much of the world, I’m stuck in the quiet of home, they’re becoming all the more vibrant to me.

By Marc Weidenbaum