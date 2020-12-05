From the past week

I do this manually each week, collating the tweets I made at twitter.com/disquiet of which I want to keep track. For the most part, this means ones I initiated, not ones in which I directly responded to someone.

▰ If any of you work at a record store with a substantial experimental/electronic section (or sections, better yet), could you get in touch? I’m doing a bit of research. Thanks. DM or email. (And thanks to the folks who’ve retweeted.)

▰ I wonder if I’ve truly listened to an album until I’ve listened on headphones. Or if listening on headphones is an unreal experience. Or if it was up until a certain point in recorded music. Or if it’s the case with some albums but not others. Then I start at the beginning again.

▰ Got myself some new work clothes, by which I mean pajama bottoms

▰ The photo in this week’s Disquiet Junto (disquiet.com/0466) is of the gated front door to the Luggage Store Gallery on Market Street in San Francisco.

▰ Yeah, I’ve had Hildur Guðnadóttir’s debut album, Mount A, on repeat all day.

▰ Uses for books at my desk, besides for reading:

Stands for each of my two speaker monitors Stand for my keyboard (when I raise my screen in standing-desk mode) Support for CD drive, which has a weird special cable that is too short to otherwise reach the USB port

▰ Munich. Buenos Aires. Nottingham. Members of the Disquiet Junto music community are taking up George Wallace’s suggestion that cities other than Miami need to get their sound machines in order. The playlist will grow as track are added over the weekend.

▰ Tired: I can’t drive 55

Wired: I can’t drive 1.5

▰ Even on non-“Bandcamp Friday” days, my filters direct emails from “[email protected]” into a folder, bypassing my inbox. I search once a day for “http://bandcamp.com/yum” to find emails including free access for review consideration. I look at the folder every day or so.

▰ Been working steadily to Max Richter’s Sleep all day. False advertising! :)

▰ And on that note, have a good weekend. Avoid the crazies. Check your sources. If you work at a record store that has a strong experimental/electronic section, get in touch. I have questions (no, I’m not trying to sell stuff; it’s research). Thanks. See you Monday. Maybe Tuesday.

By Marc Weidenbaum