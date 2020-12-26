From the past week

I do this manually each week, collating the tweets I made at twitter.com/disquiet that I want to keep track of. For the most part, this means ones I initiated, not ones in which I directly responded to someone. I sometimes tweak them a bit here.

▰ Backing up a track 10 seconds to see if that siren was part of it or if an emergency services vehicle had just passed by.

▰ The TV caption reads “[melancholy music plays]” but it’s clearly a main character playing Satie, which is clearly a cultural signal of the education, bearing, and mindset of the individual. Seems like “[melancholy music plays]” doesn’t quite cut it. Of course, if this tweet were itself a movie, the correct caption would, indeed, be “[melancholy music plays]”

▰ WW84 sure doesn’t have much going for it, but at least someone on the production crew thought to hang a Minor Threat concert poster on an exterior wall in Washington, D.C.

▰ [overly heartbreaking farewell music]

[everything is a bit buzzy right now]

[distant screaming]

[angry ant noises]

[holiday music]



Those are some of the hypothetical captions being explored for their sonic content in this week’s Disquiet Junto music community project.

By Marc Weidenbaum