This is the fourth episode of the Disquietude podcast of ambient electronic music.
The goal of the Disquietude podcast is to collect adventurous work in the field of ambient electronic music. What follows is all music that captured my imagination, and I hope that it appeals to your imagination as well.
All six tracks of music are featured with the permission of the individual artists. Below is the structure of the episode with time codes for the tracks, the spoken annotation of the tracks, interviews with two of the musicians (Jeff Rona and Patricia Wolf), and a brief essay about voice assistants.
02:07 Belly Full of Stars’ “Pattern 5”
06:20 Christian Carrière’s “Sacred Acoustics T004”
08:02 Femi Shonuga-Fleming’s “Ambient Live Looping Drone with Eurorack and Elektron Octatrack”
15:50 Jeff Rona’s “Vapor 6”
23:37 Jostijn Ligtvoet’s “Twilight and Fire”
32:02 Patricia Wolf’s “Snow Falling on Rough Horsetail and Dead Oak Leaves”
33:28 Annotation Begins
35:25 Patricia Wolf Interview
43:23 Jeff Rona Interview
46:11 “OK, Giggle”
48:11 Credits
49:10 Closing Music
49:36 End
Thanks for listening.
Produced and hosted by Marc Weidenbaum. Disquietude theme music by Jimmy Kipple, with vocal by Paula Daunt. Logo by Boon Design.
