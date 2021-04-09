Just a post to say yes, if you read that lengthy Twitter thread I committed Thursday evening on the hows and whys of blogging, this is that same person’s blog, which is to say it’s mine. I may collect those tweets into a post at some point. Much of it appears, if you’re looking for a handy reference, in slightly different form, in a 2019 post I wrote, titled “Bring Out Your Blogs.” I didn’t reread the post before tweeting, but it was on my mind, for sure.
2 Comments
That was a great read, esp. your Q & A afterwards. I’d like to very much encourage you to take that Q & A and make a blog post out of it for easy reference to new bloggers. I’d be happy to link to it as a resource.
Thanks and blog on! Ray
Thanks. I should do that. Hope to get to it this weekend.