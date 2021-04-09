New Disquietude podcast episode: music by Lesley Flanigan, Dave Seidel, KMRU, Celia Hollander, and John Hooper; interview with Flanigan; commentary; short essay on reading waveforms. • Disquiet.com F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #field-recording, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

This Must Be the Place

(Or, blogging is my naive melody)

April 9, 2021 / Department: field notes / Comments: 2 ]

Just a post to say yes, if you read that lengthy Twitter thread I committed Thursday evening on the hows and whys of blogging, this is that same person’s blog, which is to say it’s mine. I may collect those tweets into a post at some point. Much of it appears, if you’re looking for a handy reference, in slightly different form, in a 2019 post I wrote, titled “Bring Out Your Blogs.” I didn’t reread the post before tweeting, but it was on my mind, for sure.

By Marc Weidenbaum

2 Comments

  1. Ray
    [ Posted April 9, 2021, at 9:39 am ]

    That was a great read, esp. your Q & A afterwards. I’d like to very much encourage you to take that Q & A and make a blog post out of it for easy reference to new bloggers. I’d be happy to link to it as a resource.

    Thanks and blog on! Ray

    Reply
    • Marc Weidenbaum
      [ Posted April 9, 2021, at 10:24 am ]

      Thanks. I should do that. Hope to get to it this weekend.

      Reply

