Heavy rotation, lightly annotated

A weekly(ish) answer to the question “What have you been listening to lately?” It’s lightly annotated because I don’t like re-posting material without providing some context. I hope to write more about some of these in the future, but didn’t want to delay sharing them.

▰ David Shea’s Live in Blackwood is a remarkable concert document, a performance recorded in nature and making the most of the environmental sound in which it is ensconced. Shea himself is first heard before he’s seen, his course whistle collaborating with birdsong. He them enters the camera’s view from behind bushes. Each phase of this series of sets, almost 37 minutes in total length, mixes varying instrumentation with different video approaches, such as a hovering drone shot while he plays a series of multicolored bowls that sound like massive tuning forks, and a forest walk while he combines samples, gongs, and field recordings. (I found this via a mention by Lawrence English.)





▰ On Gyropedie, Anne Guthrie elegantly combines field recordings, electronics, and instrumentation, notably her French horn, in a gestural, almost fleeting manner, finding common ground between the materials in fragmentary form.

<a href="https://anneguthrie.bandcamp.com/album/gyropedie">Gyropedie by Anne Guthrie</a>



▰ Compelling, rusty, serrated drone by the musician best know as/for Tuesday Night Machines, performed on an intriguing setup from the inexpensive synthesizer manufacturer AE Modular.





By Marc Weidenbaum