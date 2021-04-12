New Disquietude podcast episode: music by Lesley Flanigan, Dave Seidel, KMRU, Celia Hollander, and John Hooper; interview with Flanigan; commentary; short essay on reading waveforms. • Disquiet.com F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #field-recording, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

Michiko Ogawa’s Hammond Drone

A half-hour preview of a new album

April 12, 2021


One at a time, quite slowly, each addition layering another tone, sometimes replacing a previous component, noticeably shifting the sensibility of the overall piece in the process, a key is pressed on Michiko Ogawa’s dusty old Hammond organ and the resulting drone changes its shape. This is “Ura,” the one preview track from Solo May / 2020, her new album. Best known as a clarinetist, Ogawa here applies herself to dense, dramatic music that is full of sublime portent, a minimalist’s take on the Phantom of the Opera, a mass for the wonders of sedimentary geology.

Album originally posted at hitorri.bandcamp.com. More from Ogawa, who is from Tokyo, Japan, and based in Berlin, Germany, at michikoogawa.com.

