From the past week

I do this manually each Saturday, collating recent tweets I made at twitter.com/disquiet, my public notebook. Some tweets pop up (in expanded form or otherwise) on Disquiet.com sooner. It’s personally informative to revisit the previous week of thinking out loud.

▰ Was tempted to break from my weekend offline status to pay tribute to Jon Hassell on his death, but I just listened and reflected. I don’t think, for me personally, any other musician created a sound world at once more magnetic, absorbing, anticipatory, and ecstatic.

▰ Apparently this device alerts me that its battery has been fully charged when its battery light goes dark. Which is also what happens when, you know, the device has ceased functioning entirely.

▰ Was wondering if I could hook a MIDI Fighter Twister up to a Bitbox Micro, and of course while looking around for information I realized that Trovarsi was already on the case.

▰ Uh, yeah, I sure felt that.

▰ Nest but it Shazams and logs each song blasted by every car, bicyclist, jogger, etc. that passes by your front door.

▰ There will be an outdoor gallery for sound art, the Butler Sound Gallery, at the Blanton Museum in Austin, Texas: sightlinesmag.org.

▰ Off to the known unknown

▰ Afternoon trio for dishwasher, drip coffee, and distant traffic

▰ Band name, logo, and album cover readymade. First come, first served:

▰ Have a good weekend, folks. Or best you can. Eat something new. Read something ancient. Kill an idol. Take a longer walk than usual. Listen to some quiet music loud. See you Tuesday (three-day weekend here).

By Marc Weidenbaum