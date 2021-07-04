New Disquietude podcast episode: music by Lesley Flanigan, Dave Seidel, KMRU, Celia Hollander, and John Hooper; interview with Flanigan; commentary; short essay on reading waveforms. • Disquiet.com F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #field-recording, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

Listening to art. Playing with audio. Sounding out technology. Composing in code. Rewinding the soundscape.

Not a Photoblog

Also: thinking about document fidelity

July 4, 2021 / Department: field notes / Leave a comment ]

This isn’t now a photoblog. I’m just getting used to my new camera, and I am thinking about how my visual documentation of the neighborhood corresponds with my sonic sense of place. The images I’ve shot on my phone the past few days are far better representations of how I think of the neighborhood than are the shots I’ve taken with my phone over the years. I think, then, about how audio representation might vary based on technology, as much as with capacity to employ the technology expertly, and what “fidelity” means in such context. It is more than the capacity of a file format, and it is more than having a proper wind shield on your microphone? And what is the sonic aspect of this neighborhood that is as prevalent as the rust resulting from the salty ocean air?

By Marc Weidenbaum

Tag: / Leave a comment ]

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

Subscribe without commenting