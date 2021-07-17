From the past week

I do this manually each Saturday, collating recent tweets I made at twitter.com/disquiet, which I think of as my public notebook. Some tweets pop up (in expanded form or otherwise) on Disquiet.com sooner. It’s personally informative to revisit the previous week of thinking out loud.

▰ I love when members of the Disquiet Junto post images of their works-in-progress. These are photos by participants’ set-ups from doing the latest project, which explores the glass armonica of Benjamin Franklin, whose original Junto society inspired our own.

The top one is by sixolet/Naomi from the San Francisco Bay Area. The bottom one is by RabMusicLab of Heidelberg, Germany.

▰ Oh, some Moog-stuff in that new Hulu documentary about Paul McCartney (featuring Rick Rubin on mixer and cross-talk interview chatter), via Rob Sheffield at rollingstone.com. (“Day or night he’ll be there any time at all, Doctor Robert”).

▰ Diced carrots are the Legos of the kitchen (unless, of course, there’s already Lego on your kitchen floor).

▰ I’ve wondered why I say GIF as in “gift” (not as in a kind of peanut butter). Today I recalled: I learned the word in the early 1990s from a graphic designer who traded “gift images”* he made with other designers. Time passed before I learned “gift” was in fact “GIF.”

*obscene 😳

▰ Just loved how just before his final confrontation in the final season of Bosch, the title character went ahead and quoted the show’s long-running theme song (that he “can’t let go”). Not quite breaking the fourth wall, but sure as heck knocking on it.

▰ Wax Trax!, ECM, Warp, Leaving

▰ OK, on that note, have a great weekend. Between notes-tidying and bike riding and longform writing and recipe-trying-out and an inevitable nap … well, we’ll see what there is time for. See you Monday, or maybe Tuesday.

By Marc Weidenbaum