Toward Bandcamp Playlists

Via a third party tool called BNDCMPR

This is pretty nifty. You can make Bandcamp playlists from multiple accounts with a third-party tool called BNDCMPR, available at bndcmpr.co. I made this simple test pilot playlist just to give it a go. No, I’m not sure how the playlist function aligns with limits on unpaid plays. (The webapp’s developer, Lon Beshiri, replied on Twitter: “So there are no play limits yet, but it is something I’ve been going back and forth on. I’m still ultimately in the camp in that if someone is going to purchase music they’re going to regardless of play restrictions.”) Thanks, Nate Trier, for having introduced me to this.

