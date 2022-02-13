And I'll be participating on March 11

The Algorithmic Art Assembly conference/festival is back, with quite the lineup. Additional details at aaassembly.org. It runs March 10, 11, and 12, 2022, at Gray Area in San Francisco (grayarea.org).

I’m looking forward to being part of it, doing a live interview with Mark Fell, Rian Treanor, and James Bradbury on the second day. I gave a talk about the Disquiet Junto at the first Algorithmic Art Assembly, back in 2019. The organizer, Thorsten Sideb0ard, puts his all into this.

And here’s the full lineup:

Thursday 10th March (Algorave)

Rich DDT \ d0n.xyz \ A/V Club \ Iván Abreu \ C. Lilly \ LuisaMei \ Spednar \ William Fields

Friday 11th March

Shader Park \ Jamie Fenton \ Chris Carlson \ Mark Fell, Rian Treanor & James Bradbury \ Amy Alexander \ Hannah Davis \ Lauren Sarah Hayes \ John Bischoff \ SPACEFILLER with Mick Marchan \ {arsonist} \ Trash Panda QC \ Myriam Bleau

Saturday 12th March

Phil Burk \ Barcelona AAA node w/ the Intelligent Instruments Lab \ RM Francis \ Ellen Phan \ Irwin/Miller \ Cassie Tarakajian \ Tom Hall \ Ross Goodwin \ CNDSD \ Kindohm \ Richard Devine

Tickets at grayarea.org. (Also, there are discounted festival scholarships for artists, students, and scholars from diverse backgrounds that are underrepresented in the fields of art, design, and technology. This scholarship gives preferences to those who self-identify as LGBTQ, women, nonbinary, or minority racial and ethnicity groups.)

By Marc Weidenbaum