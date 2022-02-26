From the past week

I do this manually each Saturday, collating most of the tweets I made the past week at twitter.com/disquiet, which I think of as my public notebook. Some tweets pop up in expanded form or otherwise on Disquiet.com sooner. It’s personally informative to revisit the previous week of thinking out loud. This isn’t a full accounting. Often there are, for example, conversations on Twitter that don’t really make as much sense out of the context of Twitter itself.

▰ Briefly went down a Chapman Stick rabbit hole on YouTube and have probably destroyed my home page’s algorithmic recommendations for the next month.

▰ This week we’re making “minimally viable music,” such as this bit of audio-emitting code one participant committed. (Listen on llllllll.co.)

▰ In my Algorithm-served ads this week was one for “syringe tin solder paste,” so clearly I’m doing something correctly.

▰ Novels I finished reading, 2022, #6: Becky Chambers’ The Long Way to a Small, Angry Planet: very fun multi-species, feelings-on-your-sleeve, family-you-choose sci-fi about a tight spaceship crew finding its way through the universe and through life. I’ll be reading the sequel for sure. (In fact, I’ve already started.)

▰ Weekend plans if you need ’em:

Find unfamiliar records produced by whoever produced a favorite of yours.



Sort your albums in the order you obtained them.



Listen to an album straight through while you just, you know, sit there. 🤯

By Marc Weidenbaum