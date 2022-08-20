From the past week

I do this manually each Saturday, usually in the morning over coffee: collating most of the tweets I made the past week at twitter.com/disquiet, which I think of as my public notebook. Some tweets pop up sooner in expanded form or otherwise on Disquiet.com. I’ve found it personally informative to revisit the previous week of thinking out loud. This isn’t a full accounting. Often there are, for example, conversations on Twitter that don’t really make as much sense out of the context of Twitter itself. And sometimes I tweak them a bit, given the additional space. And sometimes I re-order them just a bit.

▰ That was a new-to-me flavor of awesome. While speaking with a service representative at what is clearly a massive call center, suddenly the entire room broke into riotous laughter. It felt cinematic, somehow, even though it was just a scratchy phone call.

▰ Hey, anyone recognize this artist’s name? I can’t decipher the signature, which is almost as abstract as the 1962 print on which it is inscribed.

▰ Today’s technique check: mentally practicing guitar scales by saying/singing them out loud while visualizing the fretboard (without a guitar in hand because you’re traveling) doubles as a sleep aid.

▰ And I discovered a new tuning: instagram.com/dsqt.

By Marc Weidenbaum