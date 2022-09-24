And the sonification of decreasing density

A 10-minute video exploring the rhythms inherent in prime numbers. For me, what was most remarkable was experiencing, through sonification, the decreasing density of primes as the numbers get higher. For context, check out its preceding video (below), which breaks down the correlation between the math and the sound. (Thanks, Adam Boyd, for the tip.)

Originally published in a special, experimental September 23, 2022, “TWiS x 3” edition of the This Week in Sound email newsletter. Get it in your inbox via tinyletter.com/disquiet.

By Marc Weidenbaum