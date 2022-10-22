New Disquietude podcast episode: music by Lesley Flanigan, Dave Seidel, KMRU, Celia Hollander, and John Hooper; interview with Flanigan; commentary; short essay on reading waveforms. • Disquiet.com F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #field-recording, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram
twitter.com/disquiet: Elrond, Guðnadóttir, Knowles

From the past week

October 22, 2022

I do this manually each Saturday, usually in the morning over coffee: collating most of the tweets I made the past week at twitter.com/disquiet, which I think of as my public notebook. Some tweets pop up sooner in expanded form or otherwise on Disquiet.com. I’ve found it personally informative to revisit the previous week of thinking out loud. This isn’t a full accounting. Often there are, for example, conversations on Twitter that don’t really make as much sense out of the context of Twitter itself. And sometimes I tweak them a bit, given the additional space. And sometimes I re-order them just a bit.

▰ Elrond, early Disquiet Junto proponent and admin on our Middle Earth server

▰ And another note while reading what (I think) is my first British crime novel: when the characters size up each other based on their accents, I still have to look up online what that accent might actually signify.

▰ Tired: text-to-image

Wired: (image-alt-text)-to-image

▰ Deutsche Grammophon is having a lot of fun with Hildur Guðnadóttir’s Tár score

The Hope That Kills by Ed James: I watch a lot of British crime TV series. Figured I’d try a novel. I could never have watched this as a TV series, but the novel kept me at a good distance from the truly surprisingly gruesome subject. The 23rd novel I’ve finished reading this year.

▰ Looking forward to catching up on Andor tonight. Much as I enjoy John Williams’ music, I really appreciate that Andor doesn’t sound like John Williams. Nicholas Britell’s score is perfect for a show where violence often occurs at the edge of the screen and subterfuge is job one.

▰ Had to fill out a form. Helpful that “today” was an option.

▰ I trust the Tate Modern will soon be bringing back Alison Knowles for a revival of her 2008 performance of her great Fluxus work, Make a Salad.

▰ I sure don’t know enough music theory to meaningfully participate in #MusicTheoryTwitter, but tweeting about octave leaps has been super fun

▰ That thing where at 10 of the hour, while on a Zoom call, everyone looks up because their calendars have pinged them about what happens on the hour

▰ I’m still digging using Mastodon ([email protected]) but I don’t think it’s ready for a Twitter exodus. I don’t think it’s intended or designed for a Twitter exodus. It’s complex to use — not overly, but over what would be enjoyable for a large, broad post-Twitter cohort.

Tag:

  • Marc Weidenbaum founded the website Disquiet.com in 1996 at the intersection of sound, art, and technology, and since 2012 has moderated the Disquiet Junto, an active online community of weekly music/sonic projects. He has written for Nature, Boing Boing, The Wire, Pitchfork, and NewMusicBox, among other periodicals. He is the author of the 33 1⁄3 book on Aphex Twin’s classic album Selected Ambient Works Volume II. Read more about his sonic consultancy, teaching, sound art, and work in film, comics, and other media

    • December 13, 2022: This day marks the 26th anniversary of the founding of Disquiet.com.
    • January 6, 2023: This day marked the 11th anniversary of the start of the Disquiet Junto music community.

    • April 16, 2022: I participated in an online "talk show" by The Big Conversation Space (Niki Korth and Clémence de Montgolfier).
    • March 11, 2022: I hosted a panel discussion between Mark Fell, Rian Treanor and James Bradbury in San Francisco as part of the Algorithmic Art Assembly (aaassembly.org) at Gray Area (grayarea.org).
    • December 28, 2021: This day marked the 10th (!) anniversary of the Instagr/am/bient compilation.
    • January 6, 2021: This day marked the 10th (!) anniversary of the start of the Disquiet Junto music community.
    • December 13, 2021: This day marked the 25th (!) anniversary of the start of the Disquiet Junto music community.
    • There are entries on the Disquiet Junto in the book The Music Production Cookbook: Ready-made Recipes for the Classroom (Oxford University Press), edited by Adam Patrick Bell. Ethan Hein wrote one, and I did, too.
    • A chapter on the Disquiet Junto ("The Disquiet Junto as an Online Community of Practice," by Ethan Hein) appears in the book The Oxford Handbook of Social Media and Music Learning (Oxford University Press), edited by Stephanie Horsley, Janice Waldron, and Kari Veblen. (Details at oup.com.)

  • My book on Aphex Twin's landmark 1994 album, Selected Ambient Works Vol. II, was published as part of the 33 1/3 series, an imprint of Bloomsbury. It has been translated into Japanese (2019) and Spanish (2018).

    Since January 2012, the Disquiet Junto has been an ongoing weekly collaborative music-making community that employs creative constraints as a springboard for creativity. Subscribe to the announcement list (each Thursday), listen to tracks by participants from around the world, read the FAQ, and join in.

  • 0564 / Octave Lept / The Assignment: Work an octave leap — or more than one — into a piece of music.
    0563 / Digital Magical Realism / The Assignment: What does this imaginary genre sound like?
    0562 / Sheep Music / The Assignment: Record something to help someone fall asleep.
    0561 / Samplelicker / The Assignment: Rework environmental sound recordings with Aphex Twin's new software.
    0560 / Sonic Disambiguation / The Assignment: Help the Wikimedia Foundation develop a sonic logo.

    And there is a complete list of past projects, 564 consecutive weeks to date.

