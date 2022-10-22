From the past week

I do this manually each Saturday, usually in the morning over coffee: collating most of the tweets I made the past week at twitter.com/disquiet, which I think of as my public notebook. Some tweets pop up sooner in expanded form or otherwise on Disquiet.com. I’ve found it personally informative to revisit the previous week of thinking out loud. This isn’t a full accounting. Often there are, for example, conversations on Twitter that don’t really make as much sense out of the context of Twitter itself. And sometimes I tweak them a bit, given the additional space. And sometimes I re-order them just a bit.

▰ Elrond, early Disquiet Junto proponent and admin on our Middle Earth server

▰ And another note while reading what (I think) is my first British crime novel: when the characters size up each other based on their accents, I still have to look up online what that accent might actually signify.

▰ Tired: text-to-image

Wired: (image-alt-text)-to-image

▰ Deutsche Grammophon is having a lot of fun with Hildur Guðnadóttir’s Tár score

▰ The Hope That Kills by Ed James: I watch a lot of British crime TV series. Figured I’d try a novel. I could never have watched this as a TV series, but the novel kept me at a good distance from the truly surprisingly gruesome subject. The 23rd novel I’ve finished reading this year.

▰ Looking forward to catching up on Andor tonight. Much as I enjoy John Williams’ music, I really appreciate that Andor doesn’t sound like John Williams. Nicholas Britell’s score is perfect for a show where violence often occurs at the edge of the screen and subterfuge is job one.

▰ Had to fill out a form. Helpful that “today” was an option.

▰ I trust the Tate Modern will soon be bringing back Alison Knowles for a revival of her 2008 performance of her great Fluxus work, Make a Salad.

▰ I sure don’t know enough music theory to meaningfully participate in #MusicTheoryTwitter, but tweeting about octave leaps has been super fun

▰ That thing where at 10 of the hour, while on a Zoom call, everyone looks up because their calendars have pinged them about what happens on the hour

▰ I’m still digging using Mastodon ([email protected]) but I don’t think it’s ready for a Twitter exodus. I don’t think it’s intended or designed for a Twitter exodus. It’s complex to use — not overly, but over what would be enjoyable for a large, broad post-Twitter cohort.

By Marc Weidenbaum