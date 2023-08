Got to see Joan Jett. So much fun. Been reading up on Kenny Laguna, her Blackhearts cofounder, who had two moments in the spotlight at his keyboards during the show to talk a bit about this rock and roll legend. He’s something of a legend himself. And she exudes ease, power, and joy. (For context: the vast majority of the show didn’t have her face projected in the background. This was during the song that was the theme song the guitarist wrote for the Bad Reputation documentary.)