Awaiting Music for Black Pigeons

I’m very much looking forward to this documentary, Music for Black Pigeons, in which filmmakers Jørgen Leth and Andreas Koefoed interview a slew of great contemporary jazz musicians. Apparently the footage is from nearly a decade and a half of sessions. Featured musicians include Jakob Bro (who also provides the film’s score), Bill Frisell, Lee Konitz, Joe Lovano, Paul Motian, Mark Turner, Joey Baron, Andrew Cyrille, Craig Taborn, Thomas Morgan, and Palle Mikkelborg.

Some key moments in the trailer:

0:28 — A car horn aligns harmonically with the already playing saxophone.

1:15 — There’s a measurable pause before Manfred Eicher, the ECM Records founder and producer, not yet identified, says “A pause tells very much where you want to go, and, very much, where you come from.”

1:45 — Midori Takada, composer and percussionist, states: “For me, music is not entertainment. It’s life.”