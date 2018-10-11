The Assignment: Make music using instruments from a future that doesn't fully remember our present.

Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group, a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate. (A SoundCloud account is helpful but not required.) There’s no pressure to do every project. It’s weekly so that you know it’s there, every Thursday through Monday, when you have the time.

Background: Nathan Moody didn’t create a concept album when he recorded his recent album, The Right Side of Mystery, but he had a framework for deciding how to make his instruments, and even how he composed. He imagined a future American tribe living in the ruins of our current civilization, scrounging for materials to make instruments for their rituals, from everyday events to significant milestones of years and lives. The music itself would be incorrectly remembered combinations of past musical traditions and styles, melded together.

Step 1: Consider that scenario of the future.

Step 2: Check out instruments that Moody made to act out his imagined future:

Step 3: Download the sonic source material that Moody recorded with those instruments, and that he has made available to participants in this Disquiet Junto project:

http://bit.ly/djunto-nmoody

Step 4: Roll one six-sided die, which will determine which of these tribe events/rituals you’ll compose music for:

1 = Marriage 2 = Death 3 = Lullaby 4 = Solstice or Harvest 5 = Coming of Age 6 = Coronation

Step 5: Re-read the background description up above, and compose a piece of music for the event assigned to you in Step 4 using the sounds from Step 3. Bonus interim round: create your own instrument modeled after Moody’s.

Six More Important Steps When Your Track Is Done:

Step 1: Include “disquiet0354” (no spaces or quotation marks) in the name of your track.

Step 2: If your audio-hosting platform allows for tags, be sure to also include the project tag “disquiet0354” (no spaces or quotation marks). If you’re posting on SoundCloud in particular, this is essential to subsequent location of tracks for the creation a project playlist.

Step 3: Upload your track. It is helpful but not essential that you use SoundCloud to host your track.

Step 4: Post your track in the following discussion thread at llllllll.co:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0354-rituals-canticles/

Step 5: Annotate your track with a brief explanation of your approach and process.

Step 6: Then listen to and comment on tracks uploaded by your fellow Disquiet Junto participants.

Other Details:

Length: The length of your track is up to you. (Think of the amount of time associated with the event/ritual assigned to you.)

Title/Tag: When posting your track, please include “disquiet0354” in the title of the track, and where applicable (on SoundCloud, for example) as a tag.

Upload: When participating in this project, post one finished track with the project tag, and be sure to include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto. Photos, video, and lists of equipment are always appreciated.

Download: Please consider setting your track as downloadable and allowing for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution, allowing for derivatives).

Context: When posting the track online, please be sure to include this following information:

More on this 354th weekly Disquiet Junto project (Rituals & Canticles / The Assignment: Make music using instruments from a future that doesn’t fully remember our present) at:

https://disquiet.com/0354/

Thanks to Nathan Moody (noisejockey.net) for proposing and providing the sounds and images and ideas for this project.

More on the Disquiet Junto at:

https://disquiet.com/junto/

By Marc Weidenbaum