Playing with relative volume and tape delay and granular synthesis. A loop from the first-generation Buddha Machine goes straight into the Clouds (granular synthesis) module (remix version, called Smog, from Antumbra). The output of Clouds is divided in two. One line (left channel) goes straight into the fifth input of the mixer. The other (right channel) goes into the FXDf (a filter bank that splits the audio along the spectrum). Two lines of that, both on the low end, go into the mixer. The relative volume of the audio of both of them is then affected, individually, by a pair of five-step sequencers from my O_c module (running the Hemispheres alternate firmware). Finally, a third band from the FXDf goes into a digital emulation of tape delay in the Disting mk4, and two separate variations head into the mixer. There’s also some clocking and LFO activity from the combination of the Batumi, the SPO, and the Dixie II.
Longer version at youtube.com/disquiet. There’s also a video playlist of the Buddha Machine Variations.