This is a short one, and a change of approach. It’s a test run, really. (Every entry is an experiment of some sort.) Samples extracted from three different loops of the first-generation Buddha Machine, which dates from 2005, were recorded on the Teenage Engineering PO-33 K.O! and then run as a series of patterns, the patterns chained into a sequence. The samples are tuned. Audio goes out to a GoPro, via a Zoom H4n. That about covers it. The Buddha Machine shown here was the source of the samples, but it’s displayed for decoration only, since the sampling occurred prior to the video being shot.
