Another beautiful Ambalek piece, this one a live video of a synthesizer performance, all slow chord progressions, bits of piano looped and processed until the source audio is transformed into another instrument entirely. The development is lovely, opening with a softness true to the title, “Dew on a Feather,” then introducing a more prominent, if still quite subdued, piano part, and then that piano part getting more diffuse as it frays and loops into a misty close.
This is the latest video I’ve added to my ongoing YouTube playlist of fine live performance of ambient music. Video originally posted at YouTube. More from Ambalek, who is based in London, at soundcloud.com/ambalek and instagram.com/_ambalek.